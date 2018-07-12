× St. Louis Veterans Job fair today at Chaifetz Arena

ST. LOUIS- There’s a special hiring event Thursday, July 12 for veterans and military spouses.

Military veterans and their spouses can connect with 50 veteran-friendly employers as part of a job fair from 11-3pm today at Chaifetz Arena on the SLU campus.

The DAV RecruitMilitary will welcome veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, reserve members, and military spouses.

Attendees will be available to choose from job opportunities, continuing education opportunities and business ownership opportunities.

Among the featured companies will be the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, The Boeing Company, U.S. Customers and Border Protection, United State Postal Service, and others.