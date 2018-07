Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD - Peaches will be the focus at the Kirkwood Farmer's Market July 14. The Farmer's Market will host the Kirkwood Peach Festival.

The festival includes taste samples, live music and a best tasting peach contest. The festival begins at 8 a.m. and has activities and events throughout the day.

For more information visit www.DowntownKirkwood.com/events/peach-festival.