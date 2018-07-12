Vigil for slain Imo’s Pizza delivery driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Loved ones of an Imo's delivery driver who was killed on the job last week gathered Thursday night to hold a vigil in his honor.

Dave Matthews, 31, was shot and killed while delivering pizza in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The suspect is still at large.

Dozens and friends and family members met Thursday night at Three Monkeys, a south city restaurant where Matthews worked for eight years before working at Imo's. From there, the group walked to the intersection where he was shot near Potomac and Gustine. The group held candles and photos of the victim as they marched in silence.

Police said the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on July 4. He died from his injuries four days later. CrimeStoppers said they have already received some tips in the case but they need more information.

Family and friends are asking anyone who lives in the area where the shooting happened to check their surveillance cameras from that night to see if they see anything suspicious. The Imo's family donated $10,000 to crime stoppers, making the reward in the case now $15,000. If you have information, call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.