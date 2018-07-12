Visitation for murdered Imo’s driver set for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Visitation for an Imo’s Pizza delivery driver who was shot in the neck on July 4, 2018, while he was making a delivery in south St. Louis City is Thursday.

31-year-old Matthews was delivering a pizza just before midnight in the 3900 block of Potomac in Tower Grove South where he was shot several times and rushed to the hospital. He died Saturday from his injuries.

Visitation services will be on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Michel Funeral Home (5930 Southwest Avenue) with the funeral scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.

Friends and family are also planning a vigil Thursday night on Potomac street where he was shot.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.