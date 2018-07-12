Win Season Passes to the Washington Town & Country Fair!

Now in its 89th year, the Washington Town & Country Fair is known throughout the region as a fantastic fair and great bargain. This year’s event, “Your Bridge To Fun,” will include 9 concerts on the Pepsi Main Stage and 5 nights of heart-pounding excitement in the Radio Comm Motorsports Arena. It’s coming to the Washington City Park Fairgrounds August 1 – 5, 2018 at 201 Grand Avenue Washington, MO 63090.

Wednesday, August 1 – Josh Wilson, Queen Contest, Bull Riding, Freestyle American Bullfighting

Thursday, August 2 – Walker Hayes, Bronc & Bull Riding

Friday, August 3 – Red Dirt Triple Feature (Chris Knight, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Whiskey Myers), Lucas Oil PPL Western Series Truck & Tractor Pull

Saturday, August 4 – Jake Owen’s Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour w/ special guests, Jordan Davis and Chris Janson, Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, Field-Class and Pro-Stock Tractor Pull

Sunday, August 5 – Sawyer Brown, Stadium Motocross, Brewfest & Wing-Ding

Featured Exhibits – Glass Blowing Demonstrations, Chainsaw Carving Demonstrations, Canines in the Clouds Stunt Show, 20-ride Midway, Family Fun Center, Agriland, Strolling Entertainers, Motorsports and SO MUCH MORE!

