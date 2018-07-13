× Art hill film series kicks off Friday in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, MO — The four-week art hill film series begins tonight in Forest Park. The first movie of the summer is Raiders of the Lost Ark. You’re invited to the hill outside the art museum for a free showing of the Indiana Jones classic.

The Forest Park Trolley will provide free rides to the area from the Forest-Park Debaliviere Metrolink station every half hour, starting at 7:20pm.

More info: http://www.slam.org/filmseries/