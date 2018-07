Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — People coping with cancer as well as their caregivers often experience a number of emotions including anxiety, fear, depression, and frustration. Arts as Healing at Siteman Cancer Center helps cancer patients alleviate some of these issues.

Arts as Healing Gala

6:30pm - 9:00pm Saturday

Duane Reed Gallery

4729 McPherson Ave.

Central West End

www.ArtsAsHealing.org

314-640-5363