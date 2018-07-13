Boys and Girls Clubs want to emphasize summer brain gain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Boys and Girls Clubs of America want to give more kids from lower income families the opportunity for quality learning experiences over the summer.

Boys and Girls Clubs specifically give children access to education using a digital learning platform. The digital platform can help children stay on the same level as their classmates who do have access to educational programs over the summer.

David Crusoe and Chrissy Booth, Boys and Girls Clubs directors of youth, said brain loss over the summer is a real thing. Children from low-income housing can lose about two months of math and reading skills.

For more information visit www.bgca.org.