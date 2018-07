Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE - Pottery, jewelry, paintings, sculptures and more art will be on sale this weekend at the historic Cahokia Mounds.

More than 20 Indian artists from around the world will be present at the Contemporary Indian Art Show to sell their art. The art show will take place July 14 to 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to the public.

For more details visit www.CahokiaMounds.org.