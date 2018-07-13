Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…JULY 14-15, 2018
.
All about Summer…all weekend long…but it is the middle of July…Hazy, hot and humid…and count on some scattered storms around…not a widespread severe weather event…but some storms will be strong…with the focus on heavy downpours of rain and intense lightning…and the focus on the mid to late afternoon and evening hours….lets watch the sky…the same pattern takes us into Monday and Monday night.
Signs of slightly cooler weather by the middle of next week and still think late July and August will turn a little cooler. Have a great weekend everyone.