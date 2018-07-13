Family musical to be featured at St. Louis showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 18th Annual Filmmakers Showcase will show a variety of feature films and short programs in its first weekend beginning Friday, July 13 and continuing until Sunday, July 15. The showcase will pick up again from July 20-22.

One film being shown Saturday was written and produced by Tony Coleman. The film is called 'A Song for Sarah' and is categorized as a family musical. Coleman said the musical is heartwarming and answers the question 'Can music save the day?'

'A Song for Sarah' will be shown Saturday, July 14 at 1 p.m. at Washington University.

For more information visit www.cinemastlouis.org.