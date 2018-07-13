Front Row – Music critic Kevin Johnson previews upcoming fall entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There are still plenty of summer concerts and performances on the way, but music critic Kevin Johnson also took a look ahead at what shows will be coming to St. Louis this fall.

Johnson said some big shows this weekend include:

Chris Stapleton, Friday, July 13, Event Center at River City Casino

Ron Jeremy, Friday, July 13, Fubar

Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Saturday, July 14, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Travis Tritt, Saturday, July 14, Event Center at River City Casino

Johnson also looked ahead to some concerts coming to the St. Louis area in the fall that include:

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 19, Enterprise Center

David Cook, Oct. 25, Old Rock House

Vince Gill, Nov. 16, Peabody Opera House

To find out about more concerts and shows coming to St. Louis visit www.stltoday.com.