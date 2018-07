× Fuel spill closes westbound I-70 near I-64

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Westbound Interstate 70 was closed near I-64 just before rush hour Friday because of a fuel spill.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advised commuters to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

A fuel spill has westbound I-70 closed just before I-64. No word on how long this will be out there but it is expected to significantly impact the evening rush period. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/dpsPvAFWRc — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) July 13, 2018