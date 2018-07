Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Gaslight Studio, a St. Louis recording studio, will host an event that will benefit the Alzheimer's Association Longest Day initiative.

The event is called Memory Sessions and will be held at Gaslight Studio Saturday, July 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local musicians will perform songs about Alzheimer's and dementia. Many of the musicians have a personal connection to the cause.

For more information visit www.GasLightSTL.com.