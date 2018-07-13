How to get a $15 voucher after Build-A-Bear’s busted ‘Pay Your Age’ sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Build-A-Bear is trying to make things right after its ‘Pay Your Age’ sale was so successful that it failed Thursday. Anyone who wasn’t able to get a stuffed furry friend during the chain’s sale can get a $15 voucher — if they join the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club. Vouchers related to this event will be honored through August 31, 2018.

Children can still ‘pay their age’ as part of the new Count Your Candles birthday program. Youth under 14 can “pay their age” for the store’s Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month.

The company released this statement: "In response, we distributed vouchers to Guests, who were present in lines, to be redeemed for a future purchase. We are now making vouchers available to our Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members in the U.S. and Canada who log into their account by midnight on July 15, 2018. "

A national promotion for St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear proved to be so popular that lines were unbearably long, forcing several of its stores to close early on Thursday.

It was all for a special 'Pay Your Age Day' promotion, as eager parents and their children across the country waited for hours to build their own teddy bears for as little as $1.

In a Fox 2/KPLR 11 exclusive, company representatives said they underestimated how popular their promotional launch had become.

“We underestimated the love of teddy bears,” said Beth Kerley, director of communications. “There were a number of reasons why the malls' partners and store teams cut off lines. At certain points in some instances, it was due to crowd size, other times they wanted to make sure the guests who were in store were able to be helped.”