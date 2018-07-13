Major I-55 road work in Jefferson County begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Significant traffic trouble could be coming for the many drivers who use I-55 around Route 67 in Jefferson County. Lanes and ramps are closing so crews can do work in the area. The closures are starting Friday and will continue for some time.

Starting at 10am MoDOT will close one lane of northbound I-55 near Route 67. That will leave only one northbound interstate lane open to traffic. Crews will also shut down the ramp from I-55 north to Route 67 south as well as the ramp from 67 north to I-55 north. These shutdowns will be in place until July 23rd.

On July 27th MoDOT will close one lane of I-55 south in this area, leaving only one southbound lane open. The ramps from I-55 south to 67 north and from 67 south to I-55 south will also close.

All of these shutdowns will remain in place until August 6th.

MoDOT says the closures are necessary so they can do work on the I-55 northbound and southbound bridges over Route 67.

MoDOT officials are concerned about congestion. They are encouraging drivers to use what`s called a zipper merge, meaning drivers should use both lanes right up until the closure then come together like a zipper.

This bridge rehab work is part of a larger MoDOT project where crews have been working on 21 bridges along I-55 from Route Z near Pevely to Plattin Creek near Crystal City.