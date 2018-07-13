× Missouri man won’t be retried for 2006 death of his wife

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Prosecutors have decided not to retry a southwest Missouri man for the Christmas Day 2006 death of his wife.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 61-year-old Brad Jennings had been free on bond before the Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that he wouldn’t be tried a second time. The death of his 39-year-old wife, Lisa Jennings, at the couple’s home in Buffalo was initially ruled a suicide before charges were brought against her husband.

He was convicted in 2009, based largely on blood-spatter evidence. A judge tossed that conviction in February, finding that the defense wasn’t told that the robe Brad Jennings was wearing when his wife died tested negative for gunshot residue.

His sister, Marsha Iler, spent $250,000 on attorneys to free her brother. She says she’s “so thankful.”

