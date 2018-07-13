Options for homeowners in today’s tight real estate market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The local real estate market is very tight today according to those who work in the market.

Cyndie Roche, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Payne Family Homes, said buyers can still get greats deals on homes if they are prepared.

She said options for those buying a home include resale, building on your own land, buying in a builder's new home community and buying new construction inventory homes.

Roche said understanding your options is what can lead to the best buying decision.

For more information visit www.paynefamilyhomes.com.