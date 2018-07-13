× Parents charged with child endangerment after infant’s death

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two people Friday in connection with the death of a two-week-old baby boy.

Investigators with the Collinsville Police Department said the child’s mother, 28-year old Katie Seib, and father, 30-year-old Brandon Fisk, were drunk the night before their infant son’s death and their intoxication ultimately caused his death.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred June 16, 2018.

The two-week-old baby boy was sleeping with his drunk parents, rolled over and died.

Both Seib and Fisk were charged with endangering the life of a child, a class 3 felony in Illinois, and punishable up to five years in prison. The pair remains in custody on $50,000 bond.