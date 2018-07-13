Song of the Day – Luke Bryan & Sam Hunt at Busch Stadium

Country music superstar Luke Bryan brings his “What Makes You Country XL” Stadium tour to Busch Stadium on Saturday, August 25th with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen! We’re giving away a pair of tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK in our Song of the Day giveaway!

Two-time Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year award winner Luke Bryan will perform at Busch Stadium on Saturday, August 25. It will be the 10th stop on his newly announced What Makes You Country XL Stadium Tour which will visit 13 major stadiums across North America. Bryan will be joined in concert by Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen and DJ Rock.

Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour is named after his recently released album that debuted at #1 on both the Billboard Top 200 and Top Country Albums charts. It became his third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Top 200 and his fifth #1 debut on the Top Country Albums chart. Fans can visit cardinals.com/luke for more information and the latest updates.

