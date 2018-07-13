× St. Louis man drowns at The Offsets

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – For the second time this month, a man has drowned at The Offsets.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Safion Livingston of St. Louis died at the water-filled quarry.

Just a week ago, 19-year-old Cole Duffell jumped off an embankment at The Offsets, surfaced briefly, but went underwater again and didn’t resurface.

The Offsets are located about 85 miles south of St. Louis on an abandoned rock quarry that has filled with water over time.