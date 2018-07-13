St. Louis Surge basketball ready for national tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Surge is a professional team in the Women's Blue Chip Basketball League. Their last game will be played Sunday, July 15 at 2:05 p.m. at Washington University.

The St. Louis Surge are two-time National Champions and were the 2017 National Champion runners-up of the Blue Chip Basketball League. This final game will advance the Surge to the National Tournament for the seventh consecutive season.

General Manager of St. Louis Surge, Khalia Collier, said the team is ready to bring a National Championship to St. Louis and would love the support of fans going into the final stretch of the season.

For game details or more information about the team visit www.stlsurgebasketball.com.