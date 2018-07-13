Teen writer and director’s film to be screened at St. Louis Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Gabe Sheets is the writer and director of the film 'The Fugue'. Sheets is also 16 years old. His film 'The Fugue' is being shown at the 18th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

Sheets said he took an interest in films at a young age and being able to have an audience watch his work is a privilege.

Sheets' film is about a man who suffers amnesia after a car accident during a chase and is and is categorized as an crime drama and action thriller. 'The Fugue' will be shown in Brown Hall at Washington University Friday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

For more information about the event visit www.cinemastlouis.org.