ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15, 2018

St. Louis Brewers Heritage Festival

Date: Saturday, July 14 Venue: Grand Basin, Forest Park

Time: 2:00-6:00pm Tickets: $40.00

This festival features hundreds of styles of beer from over 50 greater STL area breweries, home brew club tastings, the Saint Louis Hop Shop Cask Experience, live music, and great food all in an idyllic setting at the foot of the Grand Basin. Designated Driver tickets will be sold the day of the event for $5 at the gate for those accompanying GA ticket holders.

http://stlbeer.org/events/2018-st-louis-brewers-guild-heritage-festival/

Kirkwood Peach Festival and Downtown Sidewalk Sale

Date: Saturday, July 14 Venue: Farmer’s market, Downtown Kirkwood, MO

Peach Fest: 8:00am-Noon – Sidewalk sale: 10:00am-5:00pm

Join us for all things local, seasonal and Peachy. Taste samples, listen to live music, and participate in the Best Tasting Peach Contest. Stick around and check out the deals at local shops.

http://www.downtownkirkwood.com/events/peach-festival/

Archeology Day

Date: Saturday, July 14 Venue: Register at St. Anselm’s Hall, Kampsville, IL

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm (Final tour leaves at 2pm) Cost: Free, Donations welcome

For more than 10,000 years humans have continuously called the Illinois River Valley home. The Center for American Archeology works to preserve this heritage, train future archeologists and educate the public. Enjoy a full day of archaeological site tours, excavation demonstrations, informative displays, and lectures on the cultural occupation of Native Americans in the Illinois River Valley.

https://www.caa-archeology.org/community/archeology-day/

Contemporary Indian Art Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, IL

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free (Donations Welcome)

Twenty-five Native American artists from across the country will be selling their original art. There will be items of jewelry, pottery, beadwork, mixed-media and other fine art. Many different tribal affiliations will be represented.

https://cahokiamounds.org/events/

The Muny: Jersey Boys

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: Free seats - $100.00

The international sensation arrives at The Muny in style! Jersey Boys, winner of the 2006 Tony Award for Best Musical, is the authentic biographic story of the magic behind the music of worldwide megahit group, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Featuring more than 30 chart-topping hits.

https://muny.org/jersey-boys/

UniverSoul Circus

Date: Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15 Venue: Next to the Dome, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: Noon, 4p, 7:30p Sunday: 12:30p, 3:30p, 6:30p Weekend tickets start at $22.00

The 25th-anniversary show is bigger, louder, faster, funkier, and has even more soul. UniverSoul Circus has forever transformed the world’s urban entertainment landscape with a powerful combination of music, laughter and extreme thrills.

http://www.universoulcircus.com/tix

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 3:10pm, Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, starting around $30.00

Vs. Cincinnati Reds

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2018-07

River City Rascals vs. Gateway Grizzlies

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2017-18/schedule

St. Louis Surge Basketball Game

Date: Sunday, July 15 Venue: Washington University Athletic Complex

Time: 2:05pm Tickets: $10.00, Children 5 & Under are free

vs. Nebraska Strikers

The Surge are 3-peat Regional Champions and 2-time National Champions.

https://www.stlsurgebasketball.com/calendar/current-2/

Vintage Baseball Game

Date: Saturday, July 14 Venue: Whitecliff Park, Crestwood, MO

Time: 11:00am Admission: Free

See baseball like it was played in the 1860s as the St. Louis Brown Stockings take the field. Bring your family, lawn chairs, and coolers (no glass please).

http://www.cityofcrestwood.org/egov/apps/events/calendar.egov?view=detail;id=1445

Jersey County Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15 Venue: W Fairground Ave, Jerseyville, IL

Saturday: 4:00pm-11:00pm, Sunday: 4:00am-10:00pm

Admission - $2.00, Children Under 13 Free

Saturday - ITPA Tractor Pull & Local Trucks

Grandstand and Infield Adults: $10, Children ages 12 and under: $5

Sunday - Power Wheels & Demolition Derby

Grandstand Adults: $10, Ages 12 & under: $5

http://jerseycountyfair.com/general-information

Sainte Genevieve County Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15 Venue: County Fairgrounds, White Sands Roads, Ste. Genevieve, MO

Time: 9:00am-9:00pm daily Admission: Free

The Sainte Genevieve County Fair includes a parade, livestock shows, demolition derby, horse show, truck pulls, tractor pulls, queen contest, volleyball tournament, 4-H and FFA exhibits, and live music. There is a lot to see and do for adults and children with plenty of good food and a midway with children’s rides and arcade games.

https://www.facebook.com/Stegenfair/

Flora Borealis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Tickets: $25 adults, $12 children – Discounts for Garden members

Doors Open at 7 p.m. for all ticket holders to stroll Garden grounds until sunset. Then visitors will embark on a 1-mile journey through iconic Garden locations transformed through a combination of lights, moving images, and sounds that bring the Garden to life like never before.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/flora

Golf the Galleries: Artist-Designed Mini Golf

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15 Venue: Sheldon Art Galleries, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10am-3pm (last tee time 2pm), Sunday: 11am-4pm (last tee time 3pm)

Cost: $10 adults / $6 children 12 and under - - Viewing the exhibit is free.

“Golf the Galleries” is a playable, artist-designed, nine-hole mini golf installation. Designed to be family-friendly and accessible, the course combines the visual arts with the fun of mini golf.

http://thesheldon.org/page.php?page_id=74

Great Museum Exhibits:

Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission – St. Louis Science Center

https://www.slsc.org/

Sunken Cities: Egypt’s Lost Worlds – Saint Louis Art Museum

http://www.slam.org/exhibitions/sunkencities.php

Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage – Missouri History Museum

http://mohistory.org/exhibits/muny-memories/