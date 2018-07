Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Westport Social is set to host its World Cup watch party. The watch party will begin at 9 a.m. and the World Cup Finals game begins at 10 a.m.

Westport Social will show the game on their big screen TVs and serve food and drinks. Westport Social also has games like foosball and bocce ball for guests to participate in themselves.

For more information on Westport Social visit www.westportsocial-stl.com.