“A Complete Unknown” The Art & Life of Brad McMillan opens Saturday at Flood Plain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis, Mo. – “A Complete Unknown” The Art & Life of Brad McMillan opens Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Flood Plain on Cherokee Street.

The mind and hand of the late Memphis, Tennessee based artist, Brad McMillan, lent itself to 35 years of constant drawing, doodling, painting, illustrating.

In “A Complete Unknown,” Flood Plain collaborates with McMillan’s daughter, Catherine, to show the breadth of this artist’s thirty-plus years of self-taught creative practice and reflect on a daughter’s memories and unanswered questions regarding her deceased father’s life and work.

"A Complete Unknown" opens with a public reception on July 14, 2018, from 6-9 p.m. and runs through August 11, 2018. Open hours will be held on Saturdays 12-5 p.m. and by appointment. Viewing appointments may be scheduled by email at mcmillancat@gmail.com.

For more information, visit https://www.floodplaingallery.org/current-exhibition/.