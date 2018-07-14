× Missouri nurses to get summer off through new pilot program

ST. LOUIS – Some Missouri nurses will soon be able to take advantage of a pilot program that allows them to take summers off in an attempt to alleviate overstaffing issues.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield-based Mercy Health’s pilot program will accept six nurses.

Jenny Schwartz is the nurse manager of the children’s hospital at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. She says many nurses left the hospital last year because they couldn’t get enough hours in the summer. Nurses are told to stay home when patient volumes are low, resulting in a loss of pay.

Christina Muzzy was the first nurse to be accepted into the program. While the 25-year-old will have summer off, it’s expected that she won’t schedule paid time off between September and May.

