× Police looking for truck taken in carjacking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct are seeking the public’s help regarding a carjacking incident Friday night.

On Friday, July 13, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Coppergate Lane where a 54-year-old male victim of a carjacking said he was approached by three male suspects as he parked his vehicle at his residence.

One of the suspects had a gun and demanded the vehicles.

The suspects then got in the vehicle and fled the area.

Police are searching for a 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. It is black and has 20” black aftermarket rims, tinted windows, and a black bed cover. The truck has a Missouri license plate 9YX799 and an Omega Fraternity license plate border around it.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.