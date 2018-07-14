St. Charles-based small business honored with First Bank’s Tribute to Local Business award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - First Bank partnered with 101 ESPN radio (WXOS), 92.3 (WIL) and 106.5 The Arch (WARH) to recognize Marine Solutions and five other local businesses in the St. Louis Metro area that work hard to make our communities a better place to live and work.

Marine Solutions, located in St. Charles, is the grand prize winner of the First Bank Tribute to Local Business, a promotion that recognizes business owners and entrepreneurs for their commitment to their business, employees and communities.

As the grand prize winner, Marine Solutions received a $5,000 advertising package, and another $5,000 in advertising was awarded to their charity of choice, Youth In Need of St. Charles.

Locally owned and operated, Marine Solutions is the largest supplier of saltwater fish and equipment in the St. Louis area.

For more information visit www.firstbanks.com and www.stlmarinesolutions.com.