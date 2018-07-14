Year-round outdoor living and s’mores recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fire pits extend the outdoor living experience beyond summer, allowing for more outdoor nights, chances to entertain friends and family and, of course, a place to create s’mores treats year-round. Belgard’s National S’mores Day Giveaway allows us to provide a homeowner with a centerpiece for their outdoor living area to enjoy and create memories for years to come.

In honor of National S’mores Day, August 10, homeowners will have the chance to win a Belgard fire pit kit to enhance their outdoor living spaces. Belgard will kick off its annual giveaway in partnership with Chuao Chocolatier, on August 10, continuing through Friday, Aug. 31.

To enter, homeowners can visit http://www.belgard.com/smores and submit their favorite s’mores recipe or story for a chance to win an Ashland Fire Pit Kit and year’s supply of gourmet chocolate from Chuao.

S’more Breakfast, Please

Eat these for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, because they’re delicious any time of day. Sweet cinnamon cereal and creamy milk chocolate are met with sweet, fresh strawberries and crunchy waffle to balance everything out. It’s a s’more worth getting out of bed for.

What you’ll need: Waffles, Chuao Chocolatier Cinnamon Cereal Smooch minis, marshmallows, fresh strawberries.

Oh, Snap! S’mores

We went to flavor town with our last s’more creation. Spicy ginger cookies meet caramel apples meet chocolate meet s’mores meets total deliciousness. We chose to buy our ginger cookies, and we went with a soft cookie instead of typical crispy ginger snaps, but either version is delicious! If you want to make these s’mores even more delicious, add a drizzle of caramel sauce to them!

What you’ll need: ginger cookies, Chuao Chocolatier Caramel Apple Crush minis, marshmallows. Optional: caramel sauce.

