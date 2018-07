Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St. Louis Cardinals shook up their team late Saturday night when they fired manager Mike Matheny and replaced him with bench coach Mike Shildt on an interim basis. Sunday, team owners, executives and players reacted to the moves made.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was in the Cardinals locker room after their 6-3 win over the Reds on Sunday. He got the feel of the club house with the departure of Matheny and the promotion of Shildt.