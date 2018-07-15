Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Clementine’s Creamery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and Clementine's Creamery is celebrating!

On Sunday, July 15th, the first 50 paying customers in line at each location will receive a free newly-designed Clementine’s t-shirt, and all customers will receive a Clementine’s steel pinback button (while supplies last).

Doors open at 11 a.m. at 1637 S. 18th Street in Lafayette Square and 730 DeMun in Clayton.

Guests can also visit the Clementina Ice Cream Truck in front of their new location which is currently under construction in the South Hampton neighborhood located at 4715 Macklind Avenue from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Patrons will also have the chance to win free ice cream for a year by posting their Clementine’s ice cream photo to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using the hashtags #nationalicecreamday #clementinesstl now until July 15th. A winner will be chosen at random at the end of the day on July 15 to win a grand prize of a limited edition Clementine’s t-shirt, a Clementine’s enamel pin, and ice cream for a year (one free pint per month for 12 months).

For more information, visit www.clementinescreamery.com.