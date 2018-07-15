Ferguson neighborhood left to clean-up Saturday’s storm damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - Storms rolled through parts of the St. Louis area Saturday leaving behind downed trees and power lines. Now hundreds of residents are left to clean-up the mess.

Cheryl Robbins says about five homes in a row on her street in Ferguson received some type of damage. “When the storms came through I was inside my house. I knew I should get to the basement. I started seeing all tree debris blowing and hitting the back of the house,” said Robbins.

The Ferguson homeowner says those strong winds took out the majority of the maple and elm trees in 200 block of South Hartnetttheir. Some of the trees are at least 70-years-old. “It looked like a twister went through here because it skipped every other backyard. Now residents are working together to put clean up what Mother Nature left behind. “Every time we have a storm that comes through, if it’s not my tree that’s falling in my neighbor’s yard, it’s her tree falling in my neighbor’s yard or the neighbors behind us. All our trees want to visit each other yards,” Chestine Brand.

The most significant damage was a huge tree that snapped in half and punching a hole in a home. “The tree behind me has come down on my fence and the house just two doors down. Had the tree fallen on their house, the tree would be in their roof.”

There were no reports of any injuries in.