ST. LOUIS - Kids Against Hunger is partnering with Mid Rivers Mall to host a packing event that will pack 50,000 meals, and fundraise $15,000 (.30 cents per meal).

This event will support one of our partners in Haiti that is opening a special needs school. These meals will support this school by ensuring the kids receive a healthy school lunch to promote learning.

For more information, visit kahstpeters.com