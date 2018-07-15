× Suspect taken into custody for murder of Wellston woman

WELLSTON, MO – A St. Louis man is facing a first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges Sunday night for the July fourth murder of a woman in Wellston.

Police say, Jonathan Jolliff,27, of St. Louis shot and killed Pamela Taylor in the street near her home on Wellston Place early in the morning on July fourth.

Police arrested Jolliff Saturday night.

He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center without bail.