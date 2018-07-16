Convicted felon charged with beating woman for her purse and credit cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man is charged in St. Louis, accused of beating a woman, stealing her purse then using her credit and debit cards to purchase $1,000 in gift cards.

23-year-old Anthony Lamont Smith is charged with robbery and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to court documents, the robbery happened on May 29th in the 3100 block of South Grand Avenue.

Court documents say a woman was on Grand Avenue at around 12:55 a.m. when someone approached her, punched her in the head, took her purse and before leaving, punched her several more times. “As a result of being punched she suffered a laceration to her head and required medical attention” court documents show.

Investigators discovered Smith was seen on camera less than 10 minutes later using the victim’s credit and debit card to purchase $1,000 worth of gift cards. The victim then identified Smith as the person who had punched her and took her purse.

Smith has been convicted for three prior separate incidents including Burglary in the 2nd degree, Tampering 1st and Felony Resist Arrest.