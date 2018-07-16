De Soto City Council votes to keep its own police force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, MO – Monday night the De Soto City Council voted to end its contract with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The temporary arrangement had been in effect since last week to help the city’s police department with management and additional patrols.

The city has experienced over the past couple of years a shortage in manpower and funding.

At one point the city was fighting a former chief wanting increased funding for salaries and services provided to city residents. Residents in a town-hall meeting last week demanded that the council find funding to keep their own police force, along with increasing salaries for officers.

Tonight’s meeting produced a new police chief, Jeff McCreary for the beleaguered department and keeping its own police force.

That decision came after Sheriff Dave Marshak released an alarming report saying the department is in need of a turnaround and that the city is setting their officers up for failure.

After hearing residents fight for their police department, Mayor Richard McCane says he believes they've made the right decision.

No word on if the council increased funding for salaries