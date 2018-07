Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALORTON, IL - First responders were called to the 6400 block of Pocket Road for a report of a fire Monday morning. They discovered an overturned tractor-trailer.

The driver was escorted out of the vehicle and was talking to emergency medical personnel. He was later taken to the hospital.

Officials at the scene say the driver lost control of the vehicle after pulling away from a truck stop. They believe that is the cause of the crash.