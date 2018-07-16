× FCC to designate hearing on Sinclair/Tribune transaction

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Federal Communications Commission mentioned Tribune Media, the owner of FOX 2 and KPLR 11, in a press release Monday morning.

FCC Chair Ajit Pai made an announcement about the $3.9 billion transaction and called for a hearing on the matter. The following statement was released Monday concerning the Sinclair/Tribune transaction at FCC.gov:

“Based on a thorough review of the record, I have serious concerns about the Sinclair/Tribune transaction. The evidence we’ve received suggests that certain station divestitures that have been proposed to the FCC would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law. When the FCC confronts disputed issues like these, the Communications Act does not allow it to approve a transaction. Instead, the law requires the FCC to designate the transaction for a hearing in order to get to the bottom of those disputed issues. For these reasons, I have shared with my colleagues a draft order that would designate issues involving certain proposed divestitures for a hearing in front of an administrative law judge.”

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest owner of local television stations in the country, is aiming to become even bigger with a $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media. The deal would mean Sinclair’s stations would cover a majority of the country. The deal requires approval from the FCC because it involves broadcasting licenses and local stations.