Feds send additional funding to U.S. Attorney’s Office to combat violent crime in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2's Elliott Davis talks to the U.S. Attorney about the new federal push to help St. Louis crackdown on violent crime. The Justice Department has sent an extra $600,000 to the U.S. Attorney's Office to allow the office to hire about 9 extra prosecutors to deal with violent criminals.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen says his office has doubled the number of federal gun convictions over last year. He also says the U.S. Marshal’s Service has rounded up 155 felons wanted for violent, and serious crimes.

He says the feds are absolutely being more aggressive in going after the criminals.

He points out that some citizens are prisoners in their own homes and something must be done to help them.

He says he realizes that city police and the Circuit Attorney's Office has manpower problems so he wants to throw the weight of the federal government behind the battle to make St Louis streets safer.