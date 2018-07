Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO —Saturday's storms did not stop the Jersey Boys from singing in the rain during The Muny's first rain out of the centennial season. The stars surprised those still in the audience with a special acapella rendition of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons hit Sherry.

Those with paid admission to Saturday's washout performance can exchange for another performance at the Muny box office.

The final performance of Jersey Boys is Monday night.