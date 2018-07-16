Luke Matheny posts heartfelt note about his father’s career with the Cardinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cardinals have fired manager Mike Matheny during his seventh season with the team hovering around .500.

The Cardinals announced Matheny's firing after an 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, a defeat that dropped St. Louis to 47-46 and seven games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

Luke Matheny posted this message to his Twitter account Sunday morning, "People can say what they want, but I am so incredibly proud of you Pops. You have accomplished and done more than any of us could have imagined seven years ago. It truly has been a blessing to watch you do what you love and honor God through it all. You never failed to remind us how this opportunity was a blessing from God and you never took it for granted. I can't wait to see the next step in God's plan for you because it is going to be just as great. I love you so much.

'The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand.' Psalm 37:23-24"

Luke Matheny is the 21-year-old son of Mike and Kristin Matheny. He has four siblings, Tate, Katie, Jake and Blaise. Luke pitched for Oklahoma State University after attending Westminster Christian. He now plays for the San Jacinto College baseball team.

Matheny went 591-473 as manager, and his tenure included a loss to the Boston Red Sox in the 2013 World Series. Matheny was a Gold Glove Award-winning catcher with St. Louis from 2000-2004 before getting his first managerial job with the club prior to the 2012 season.

The Cardinals made the playoffs in Matheny's first four seasons before missing the past two postseasons.

Hitting coach John Mabry and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller were also fired, and bench Coach Mike Shildt was named the team's interim manager.