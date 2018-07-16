Man arrested on suspicion of forging checks, IDs, counterfeiting cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. – Ballwin police have a warning after finding counterfeit cash, IDs, and suspected forged checks in a man’s car.

According to a police spokesperson, a shopper at the Ballwin Target store noticed something strange going inside a car in the parking lot and reported it to police.

“Sometimes people…don’t want to call us because they think they’re bothering us, which is 100 percent not the truth,” said Officer Mike Burgoyne, Ballwin Police Department. “That’s our job – to investigate (things) that look weird and look out of the ordinary.”

Burgoyne said it turned out the passenger was having a medical episode, but then something strange happened.

“Well. the officers were attending to the passenger regarding the medical emergency, that’s when the driver fled on foot,” he said.

Police eventually caught up with 33-year-old Dusty Walters and searched his vehicle.

“Some drug paraphernalia, some narcotics in the vehicle, and then they also found some counterfeit money, some state-issued IDs that were not in the name of those individuals in the car, and then as well as some checks we believe were forged,” Burgoyne said.

Walters was charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, providing false information to police, and possession of drug paraphernalia. More charges could follow related to the suspected counterfeit cash, forged checks, and IDs.

For now, police are turning to the public to see anyone’s been a victim of these crimes.

“We’re asking if anyone in the public has had dealings with this individual or if they suspect that their information has been missing or that notice any weird charges on their account please give us a call,” Burgoyne said.

Police said if you’ve had any dealings with him and notice any suspicious bank activity, you’re encouraged to call the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636.