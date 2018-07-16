Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Chance is a 1.5-year-old dachshund/terrier mix available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society.

He's a happy little boy who loves exploring and going on walks with new friends. He enjoys tummy rubs and eating treats.

Chance likes making new dog friends and doesn't mind cat friends either!

He can be a little shy but he's quick to warm to new people.

You can visit Chance at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.