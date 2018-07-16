× Saint Louis Science Center celebrates 49th anniversary of Apollo moon landing

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Science Center is celebrating the 49th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing with a week full of events.

This multi-day celebration of the Apollo 11 mission features rocket launches, science demos, gravity suitcases, brain teasers, a 21+ Landing Party and the science center’s special exhibition, “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission.”

The exhibit features the Apollo 11 command module Columbia, as well as 20 artifacts from the historic mission that landed humans on the Moon.

You can view a list of the scheduled events below:

July 18

International Space Station Day

11:20 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.: Question & answer session for local students with the crewmembers aboard the International Space Station (private event). The general public has the chance to view the downlink at the James S. McDonnell Planetarium.

12 p.m.: IMAX film “Space Station” at the OMNIMAX® theater

July 19, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Science at Sunset

“Spaceballs” screening at the OMNIMAX

Live music from Brian Curran & Friends

Food and drink specials at the Fermentation Station

July 20, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Landing Party: Party Like It’s 1969

21+ event with a 1960s theme. Music, drinks, and heavy hors-d’oeuvres. Tickets at slsc.org

July 21, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

SciFest: One Giant Leap

July 24, 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Splash Down Day

Science Goes Splat at Centerstage

Daily activities, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Build your own Moon-worthy rover (Makerspace)

Rockets (CenterStage)

Bones in Space and Extremophiles (Life Science Lab)

Apollo 11 Ice Cream by Clementine’s Creamery (Starlite Cup)