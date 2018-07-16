Screening of ‘Parallel Chords’ at St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 18th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase began Friday, July 13 and continues next weekend, July 20-22 at Washington University.

The event shows films written, edited, directed or produced by St. Louis residents. There are 106 films included in this year's festival.

Catherine Dudley-Rose, writer/director/producer of “Parallel Chords,” visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the feature-length film, which screens Friday at 7 p.m. The film tells the story of a young violinist struggling to assert her individuality amid the intense pressures of her pianist father and the formidable weight of her own musical ability.

For more information visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org