Leapin’ Lizards! Everyone’s favorite plucky, irresistible orphan is coming back to the Muny! Playing July 18-25, don’t miss this multigenerational favorite guaranteed to entertain the entire family!

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.”

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, June 16th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.