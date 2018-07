× Teen shot in neck while walking on Riverview Boulevard

ST. LOUIS, MO — A 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in north St. Louis. She told police that she was walking to her mother’s car on Riverview Boulevard when she heard a pop and felt pain in her neck.

The teen’s injury is described as minor. A car was seen speeding from that location.

About an hour earlier, a man in his 20’s was shot in the back in a separate incident on Goodfellow Boulevard.