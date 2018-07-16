× Washington University childhood obesity study gets $14 million for expansion

ST. LOUIS, MO — A Washington University study on childhood obesity is awarded $14 million to expand across three states, including Missouri.

Psychiatry professor, Denise Wilfley, is working with two other universities on family-based therapy. It is a holistic approach offering to counsel to families so they can re-adjust the home environment to make it easier for children to change eating habits and behavior.

The five-year program will also target underserved populations because they are at a higher risk of obesity.