× Whistleblower to name names in academic fraud investigation at Mizzou Athletic Department

COLUMBIA, MO – The whistleblower at the center of an academic fraud investigation at the University of Missouri Athletic Department said today that she’s ready to name names.

In a series of tweets today, Yolanda Kumar, the now former academic tutor in the Mizzou Athletic Department who came forward in the fall of 2016 to say she took classes for players and was involved in other forms of academic dishonesty. She says she will release a full list of students and classes, along with new allegations, on Wednesday.

As Fox 2 first reported this past April, the school said it did find evidence of impermissible benefits.

Monday night, Mizzou athletics said its review “will reveal that the university, as well as its student-athletes and staff, have shown great integrity in responding to the allegations raised.”

Full Mizzou Athletics Statement: