Whistleblower to name names in academic fraud investigation at Mizzou Athletic Department
COLUMBIA, MO – The whistleblower at the center of an academic fraud investigation at the University of Missouri Athletic Department said today that she’s ready to name names.
In a series of tweets today, Yolanda Kumar, the now former academic tutor in the Mizzou Athletic Department who came forward in the fall of 2016 to say she took classes for players and was involved in other forms of academic dishonesty. She says she will release a full list of students and classes, along with new allegations, on Wednesday.
As Fox 2 first reported this past April, the school said it did find evidence of impermissible benefits.
Monday night, Mizzou athletics said its review “will reveal that the university, as well as its student-athletes and staff, have shown great integrity in responding to the allegations raised.”
Full Mizzou Athletics Statement:
“As has been the case since November 2016 when the University of Missouri began its comprehensive review of the allegations brought to the department’s attention, the University has worked in step with the NCAA and outside counsel to thoroughly investigate these serious charges. During the course of this review, nearly 50 individuals were interviewed to determine the facts in this matter.
On June 13, 2018, the University appeared before the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions to review its investigative findings, and the Committee has since added a previously unnamed involved party and given notice of the Committee’s allegation to that individual. While the University may not disclose the names of any involved student due to FERPA, we remain confident that this review will reveal that the University, as well as its student-athletes and staff, have shown great integrity in responding to the allegations raised.
In order to protect the investigation’s integrity and in accordance with NCAA rules relative to ongoing investigations, we are unable to comment further any part of the process until it is completed.”
